Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 428 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,507. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

