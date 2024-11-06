Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after acquiring an additional 224,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,738,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,653,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.35. 1,056,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $126.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.47%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

