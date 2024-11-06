Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 202,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,661. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

