Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.63. 162,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,539. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.36 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.