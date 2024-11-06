Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 11,820.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:FMAT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.42. 1,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,735. The company has a market capitalization of $549.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $55.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

