Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.88. 301,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,707. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

