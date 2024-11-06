Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTRI) made a significant announcement in its recent 8-K filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Effective November 4, 2024, Christian (Chris) Brown has been appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Centuri Holdings, Inc. Mr. Brown is expected to assume his new role on December 3, 2024. Alongside his appointment as President and CEO, Mr. Brown will also become a director of the Board, filling the vacancy left by William J. Fehrman’s resignation.

Mr. Brown, 55, brings a wealth of experience to Centuri, having served as the Chief Executive Officer of EnerMech and in various leadership roles within the energy and infrastructure sector. His extensive background includes executive positions at companies like SNC Lavalin, Kentz Engineers & Constructors, Kellogg Brown & Root, and Foster Wheeler. His educational background includes a High National Diploma (HND) in Mechanical Engineering and an M.B.A from the Henley Business School at the University of Reading.

As part of Mr. Brown’s appointment, he is set to receive a comprehensive compensation package. This includes an annual base salary of $1,050,000, an annual cash incentive award, a long-term incentive award, a signing bonus, and a one-time restricted stock units award. The details of Mr. Brown’s compensation are outlined in the Offer Letter provided by Centuri in the Form 8-K filing.

Additionally, Mr. Brown will be entitled to certain severance benefits if his employment is terminated under specific conditions, including termination without cause or resignation for good reason during a change in control period.

In alignment with this appointment, Paul J. Caudill, who was serving as Interim President and CEO, will be stepping down from his role with Mr. Brown’s appointment. Furthermore, William J. Fehrman has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors, effective December 3, 2024.

Centuri Holdings, Inc. has released a press statement regarding Mr. Brown’s appointment, highlighting his extensive experience and successful track record in the industry. The company looks forward to leveraging Mr. Brown’s expertise to drive growth and strategic initiatives at Centuri.

The appointment of Christian Brown as President and CEO marks a significant transition for Centuri Holdings, Inc., indicating a strategic move to further strengthen the leadership team and drive the company’s growth trajectory in the utility infrastructure services sector.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

