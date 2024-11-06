Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Raised to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Macquarie lowered their price target on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Century Casinos Stock Up 7.3 %
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Century Casinos by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
