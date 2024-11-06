Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.60% and a negative net margin of 6,434.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 379,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,010. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPSC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

