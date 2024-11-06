Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CERT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,503.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

