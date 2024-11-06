Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,477 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $153.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.86.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

