Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $138.00 target price on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.10.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.99. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $149.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $1,232,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,493.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,429 shares of company stock worth $4,866,493. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after buying an additional 195,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

