Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 58,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 840,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

