Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $224.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

