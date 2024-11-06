Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Price

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 901,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,455. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bruker has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

