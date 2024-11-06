Clarus (CLAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Clarus to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $178.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.
In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at $16,505,884.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,045,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,758.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505,884.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.
