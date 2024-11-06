Clarus (CLAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Clarus to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $178.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.

Get Clarus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at $16,505,884.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,045,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,758.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505,884.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clarus

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.