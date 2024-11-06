Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insider Robert Speights Sells 610 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 7.7 %

Clean Harbors stock traded up $18.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.80. The company had a trading volume of 380,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.57 and a 12-month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 161.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 117.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

