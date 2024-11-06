Clear Secure (YOU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clear Secure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YOU opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,698.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,698.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,164,935 shares of company stock worth $36,623,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

