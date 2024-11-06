Clearfield (CLFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $516.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

