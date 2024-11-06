CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Raised by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 30,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 205,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in CME Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 785,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,228,000 after purchasing an additional 64,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.73.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $225.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $230.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.67.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $312,062.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,298. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $312,062.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,298. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,063 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

