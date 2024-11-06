Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 44.69% and a negative net margin of 411.18%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

