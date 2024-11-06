Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) Raises Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.922 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Cogeco Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE CGO traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$61.50. 4,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,072. The firm has a market cap of C$486.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.56, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cogeco has a 52-week low of C$44.62 and a 52-week high of C$62.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.08.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cogeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on Cogeco from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Cogeco

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.