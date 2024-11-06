Cohen & Company Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

