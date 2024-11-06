Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $410.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.23 and a twelve month high of $424.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.30.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.18%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $18,301,683.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,091 shares of company stock worth $13,812,015 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

