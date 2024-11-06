Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.46. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $229.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,681,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,443 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 749,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 63,888 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 731,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 85,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 220,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 97,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

