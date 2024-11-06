Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $171.50 and last traded at $171.50, with a volume of 5954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVLT. DA Davidson upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.97.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $233.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,342.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 304,459 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,914,000 after buying an additional 223,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,882,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 492,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,719,000 after acquiring an additional 111,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

