Comparing Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) and Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) and Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Travis Perkins has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Builders FirstSource has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Builders FirstSource shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Builders FirstSource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travis Perkins 0 0 0 0 N/A Builders FirstSource 0 4 13 1 2.83

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Travis Perkins and Builders FirstSource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Builders FirstSource has a consensus price target of $206.94, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Builders FirstSource’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Builders FirstSource is more favorable than Travis Perkins.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travis Perkins and Builders FirstSource”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travis Perkins $6.05 billion N/A $47.39 million N/A N/A Builders FirstSource $17.10 billion 1.16 $1.54 billion $11.39 14.93

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than Travis Perkins.

Profitability

This table compares Travis Perkins and Builders FirstSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A Builders FirstSource 8.25% 37.05% 15.96%

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats Travis Perkins on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products. Additionally, the company manufactures and supplies staircases, i-joists, precision floor kits, painted MDF profiles, and door kits/sets. The company markets its products under Travis Perkins, Toolstation, BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands. It sells its products through branches and distribution centres, as well as online. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name. The company also provides specialty building products and services, including vinyl, composite and wood siding, exterior trims, metal studs, cement, roofing, insulation, wallboards, ceilings, cabinets, and hardware products; turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. In addition, it offers software products, such as drafting, estimating, quoting, and virtual home design services, which provide software solutions to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and homebuilders. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Irving, Texas.

