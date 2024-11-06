Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $386.40 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $43.71 or 0.00058009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $386.40 million and approximately $44.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00005941 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 710.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,543.64 or 0.37883826 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,840,760 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,840,705.68834064 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.78943007 USD and is up 8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 531 active market(s) with $43,623,474.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

