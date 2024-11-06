Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 28,740 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.99. The stock had a trading volume of 438,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $136.11 and a 52-week high of $178.43.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

