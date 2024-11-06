Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.7% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Umpqua Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 7,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $6,005,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.95. 1,964,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,724,254. The company has a market cap of $674.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

