Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,773 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.07. 128,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,300. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.65 and a 200 day moving average of $251.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $204.14 and a 1-year high of $273.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

