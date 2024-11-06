Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after acquiring an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,967,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 770,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,756,000 after purchasing an additional 211,811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $200.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,367. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $156.79 and a one year high of $201.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

