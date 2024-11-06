Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of IJT stock traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.66. The stock had a trading volume of 42,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,234. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.29 and a one year high of $146.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.