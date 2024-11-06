Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BNDX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. 347,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,571. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

