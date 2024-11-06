Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993,958 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $4,430,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,810,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock worth $55,164,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. 318,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,463. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 134.54, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

