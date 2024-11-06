Conflux (CFX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $120.05 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $685.28 million and $120.05 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,803.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.65 or 0.00492917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00215429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00025398 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00067420 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,061,707,111 coins and its circulating supply is 4,536,696,399 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,061,491,474.34 with 4,536,491,457.46 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15055527 USD and is up 15.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $91,670,606.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.