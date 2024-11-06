Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 798 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV remained flat at $110.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,773. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.33.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

