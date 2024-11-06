Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 22 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

VOO traded up $11.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.44. 3,056,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,075. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $398.21 and a one year high of $541.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $523.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

