Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $18,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after purchasing an additional 123,654 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,502,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,845,000 after buying an additional 125,859 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,259,000 after buying an additional 623,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,413,000 after acquiring an additional 36,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

