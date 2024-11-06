ConstitutionDAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $361.83 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $323.31 million and approximately $361.83 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ConstitutionDAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,142.46 or 0.99599784 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $74,060.72 or 0.99489985 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Profile

ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE)?ConstitutionDAO was a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) created in November 2021 with the goal of purchasing an original copy of the United States Constitution. It was formed by a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors who were motivated by the idea of using blockchain technology to facilitate the collective ownership and management of rare assets. ConstitutionDAO conducted a fundraising campaign in Ether cryptocurrency, raising $47 million. However, it was unsuccessful in its bid to purchase the Constitution at a Sotheby’s auction, ultimately losing to a higher bid of $43.2 million. Following this, ConstitutionDAO was disbanded​​​​.

## What is ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) used for?

The primary use of ConstitutionDAO was to pool resources for the collective purchase and management of rare assets, specifically an original copy of the U.S. Constitution. Participants in the project purchased $PEOPLE tokens, the native token of ConstitutionDAO, which granted them voting rights and a fractional ownership in the asset the DAO aimed to acquire. The governance structure of ConstitutionDAO was community-driven, allowing token holders to propose and vote on decisions regarding the management of the assets held by the DAO. This decision-making process was based on a liquid democracy model, designed to enhance participation and efficiency in governance​​.

## Who created ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE)?

ConstitutionDAO was initiated by Trent Griffin, a well-known cryptocurrency investor, and was subsequently developed by a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors. The idea quickly gained traction within the cryptocurrency community, leading to the formation of the DAO and its first fundraising round in November 2021. The collective effort aimed to leverage blockchain technology for transparent and decentralized ownership of historically significant assets​​.”

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.