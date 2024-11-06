Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $208.32 and last traded at $208.16, with a volume of 155946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.93.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.86.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

