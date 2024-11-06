Cormark Has Bullish Estimate for BCE FY2025 Earnings

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for BCE in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$50.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BCE from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BCE from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.23.

BCE stock opened at C$39.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.99. BCE has a twelve month low of C$39.69 and a twelve month high of C$56.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 185.58%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

