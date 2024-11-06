Cosmos Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $118.00 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00005901 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00035292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

