Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Coterra Energy makes up about 1.0% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,154,000 after buying an additional 1,784,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 5,325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,967,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,968,000 after buying an additional 1,013,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

