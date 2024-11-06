Craig Hallum Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Globalstar Stock Down 3.8 %
GSAT stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.13.
Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 307,357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Globalstar by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 697,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 55,368 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 318,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 70,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,234,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,552 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.