Creditcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.34 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $147.14 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000368 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 383,085,684 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.