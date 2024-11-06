Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 1,379 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 306,716 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 59.4% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 709,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 264,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cannae by 17.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 34,246 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 473,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.99.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.32). The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 93.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

