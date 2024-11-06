Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 62,669 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 459,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

