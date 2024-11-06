Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 8.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,656,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,107,000 after buying an additional 975,045 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,613,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,492,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 273,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,217,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

ARCC stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

