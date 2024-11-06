Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,357,000 after buying an additional 1,149,497 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,961.4% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
IVE opened at $196.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.11 and a 200-day moving average of $188.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $155.79 and a 1-year high of $201.08.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
