Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,357,000 after buying an additional 1,149,497 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,961.4% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IVE opened at $196.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.11 and a 200-day moving average of $188.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $155.79 and a 1-year high of $201.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.